Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) vs. Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Head to Head Contrast

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Kirkland Lake Gold 39.86% 35.18% 25.66%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kirkland Lake Gold 1 11 0 0 1.92

Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus target price of $56.21, suggesting a potential upside of 36.77%. Given Kirkland Lake Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kirkland Lake Gold is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Kirkland Lake Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $3.83 billion 1.49 -$189.72 million ($0.32) -31.47 Kirkland Lake Gold $915.91 million 9.41 $273.94 million $1.36 30.22

Kirkland Lake Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kirkland Lake Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Kirkland Lake Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirkland Lake Gold has a beta of -0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold beats Sibanye Gold on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Newmarket Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

