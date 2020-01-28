Silex Systems (ASX:SLX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Silex Systems Ltd (ASX:SLX) dropped 2.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.25) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 80,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 108,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.40.

In related news, insider Michael Goldsworthy 100,000 shares of Silex Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

Silex Systems Limited researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses SILEX laser uranium enrichment technology in Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

