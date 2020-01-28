Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock to $41.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Silgan traded as high as $32.06 and last traded at $31.93, with a volume of 19434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

SLGN has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get Silgan alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.