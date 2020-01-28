Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Short Interest Update

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 962,300 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the December 31st total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SSD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 363,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,628. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 238.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

