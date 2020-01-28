Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Simulations Plus, Inc., is a premier developer of groundbreaking drug discovery and development simulation software, which is licensed to and used in the conduct of drug research by major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide. They have two other businesses, Words+, Inc. and FutureLab, which are based on its proprietary software technologies. “

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.54. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $580.36 million, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 893,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 154,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.