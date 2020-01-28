Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Trading Up 5.2%

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 13,397 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Get Singing Machine alerts:

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter. Singing Machine had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 0.45%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.