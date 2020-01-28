Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2020

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.87, approximately 252 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

