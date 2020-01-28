Smith Salley & Associates Decreases Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Smith Salley & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 477,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 365,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,784.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $2,059,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,418,781.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,286 shares of company stock worth $12,960,435 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JBL opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

