Smith Salley & Associates Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,621 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 12,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.04, for a total transaction of $2,634,175.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,232 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $242.24 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.19. The company has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

