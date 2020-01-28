Smith Salley & Associates Takes Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,785,000 after purchasing an additional 372,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $54,872,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $46,081,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $41,881,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,187,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total value of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $118,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock valued at $15,344,318. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.15 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

