SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,723,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 769.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 72,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 95,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 15,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,018. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

