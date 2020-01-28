SOL Capital Management CO Buys 6,457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,320,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,796,625. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $2,332,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $151,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.