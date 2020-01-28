SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.89 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. 4,030,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,778,999. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

