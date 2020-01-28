SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.25 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,025 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,449,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 412.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 705,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after buying an additional 567,802 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 484,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,976,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,835,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 266,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 43,011 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITB traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,973,841 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

