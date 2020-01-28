SOL Capital Management CO Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEMG. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 598,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,210,975. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.57 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

