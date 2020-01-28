SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 131.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,661 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.03. 1,071,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,762,061. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

