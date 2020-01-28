SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.29% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BOTZ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

BOTZ traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.91. 2,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,419. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0307 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.