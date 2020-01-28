Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $96.25. Solaredge Technologies shares last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 64,804 shares changing hands.

Specifically, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Insiders sold a total of 183,638 shares of company stock worth $17,132,804 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.31.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

