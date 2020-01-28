Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 136 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 110.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 281,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,450,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 108.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,159,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,422,000 after purchasing an additional 604,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 14.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,363,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,682,000 after purchasing an additional 301,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after purchasing an additional 238,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT stock opened at $237.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.52. The company has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $165.67 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

