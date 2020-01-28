Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 36,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Stryker stock opened at $215.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $160.79 and a one year high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

