Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 97 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 4,367.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 453,189.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,657,000 after buying an additional 126,893 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,550,000. Finally, Natixis raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 147,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after buying an additional 107,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

NYSE:NOC opened at $379.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.29 and a twelve month high of $384.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

