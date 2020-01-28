Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after buying an additional 2,664,871 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after buying an additional 2,383,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 943,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after buying an additional 885,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $59.96 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

