Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.81.

GOOGL opened at $1,434.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,500.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,393.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,269.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

