Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $282,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $96.13 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $87.26 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

