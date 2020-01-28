Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.80 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $68.28 and a 1 year high of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

