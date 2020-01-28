Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,572,000 after purchasing an additional 247,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Novartis by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,538,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 14.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,300,000 after purchasing an additional 58,324 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.70 and a 52-week high of $96.06.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

