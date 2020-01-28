Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $317.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.17. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,283 shares of company stock worth $89,231,591 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.