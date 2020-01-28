Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 407 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.47.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.