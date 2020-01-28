South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
South State has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. South State has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Shares of South State stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. South State has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.36.
In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.
About South State
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
