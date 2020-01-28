South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

South State has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. South State has a payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect South State to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of South State stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,597. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. South State has a one year low of $63.91 and a one year high of $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.36.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that South State will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $42,558.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

