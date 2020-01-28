Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,734 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after buying an additional 818,490 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7,436.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 317,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after purchasing an additional 313,682 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $12,478,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $11,796,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of LUV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,919. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a 200 day moving average of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $47.40 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

