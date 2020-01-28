S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $271.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.73.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $5.05 on Tuesday, hitting $298.18. The stock had a trading volume of 28,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,680. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $185.08 and a 52-week high of $299.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.