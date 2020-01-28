SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.70. 4,479,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,329,246. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $149.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

