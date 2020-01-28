Spectrecoin (XSPEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,629.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bisq, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $3,629.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00022489 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.91 or 0.02678235 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008985 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002340 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

