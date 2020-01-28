Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI) Shares Down 1.4%

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 20,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 19,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.09.

About Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

