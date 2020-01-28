SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Has $3.86 Million Stake in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda decreased its holdings in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,536 shares during the period. Enel Chile comprises 0.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned about 0.08% of Enel Chile worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,414.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 19.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Enel Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,439. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. Enel Chile SA – has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.