SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Shares in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 528,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,297,000. Embraer accounts for approximately 1.6% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 114,300.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 6,880.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 932.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 28,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,234. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.36. Embraer SA has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $21.48.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Embraer SA will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Embraer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

