SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Takes Position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 97,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9,511.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 961,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 951,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 130.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 391,389 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 43.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,267,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 384,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 570.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 206,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE GOL traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.34. The company had a trading volume of 75,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,847. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 157.92 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $935.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.76.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.