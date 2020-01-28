Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.30.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.
NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 437,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.
In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
