Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.14. The company had a trading volume of 437,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $646,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

