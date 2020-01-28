Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.00-3.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.099-28.629 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.4 billion.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $88.60. 11,856,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,162. The stock has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.45. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $65.91 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Weeden reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.19.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

