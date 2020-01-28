State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC decreased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after buying an additional 1,975,332 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in State Street by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,878,000 after acquiring an additional 160,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,585,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 43.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,488,000 after purchasing an additional 449,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.53.

STT stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 52,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,315. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.76. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $520,764.40. Insiders sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

