Status (SNT) Hits Market Cap of $38.17 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Status has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and approximately $13.67 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, IDAX, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.89 or 0.03158913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192907 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028355 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00121832 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Ovis, Koinex, ChaoEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, IDAX, ABCC, Liqui, Bittrex, Cobinhood, DDEX, BigONE, Upbit, Bithumb, LATOKEN, OOOBTC, IDCM, Neraex, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Poloniex, GOPAX, IDEX, Gatecoin, Radar Relay, Livecoin, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Binance, DEx.top, Tidex, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, OTCBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

