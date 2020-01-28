Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after purchasing an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,613,000 after purchasing an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,488 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after purchasing an additional 181,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 249,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $98.04. 1,197,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,843. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $69.76 and a one year high of $99.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

