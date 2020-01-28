Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Invests $366,000 in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN (NYSEARCA:FIHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN during the fourth quarter worth $403,000.

NYSEARCA:FIHD traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $202.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.84 and a 200-day moving average of $188.67. UBS AG FI Enhanced Global High Yield ETN has a 12 month low of $150.40 and a 12 month high of $211.94.

