Stephens Downgrades Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) to Equal Weight

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of CSFL stock opened at $23.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. Centerstate Bank has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.77 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, analysts predict that Centerstate Bank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Bingham sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $103,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,198,398.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 2,893.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 29,483 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 284,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

