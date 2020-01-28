Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 397.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 73,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.26. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4549 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

