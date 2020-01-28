Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of W. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 106.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 1,135,461 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,990,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 514,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,660,000 after buying an additional 240,887 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 573,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,245,000 after acquiring an additional 58,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 593.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,615,074.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $437,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $300,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,208. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $114.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wayfair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Wayfair stock opened at $104.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.83. Wayfair Inc has a 1 year low of $78.61 and a 1 year high of $173.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.66.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

