Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) by 61.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CODI. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 50.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 49.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 9.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19. Compass Diversified Holdings has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified Holdings will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo bought 18,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.