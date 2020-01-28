Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,572 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $30.34 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

STLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.