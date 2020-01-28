Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Liquid and OKEx. Over the last week, Storj has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $17.40 million and $965,839.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $293.55 or 0.03151374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00194078 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00121394 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, Radar Relay, IDEX, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Liquid, Ethfinex, ABCC, Gate.io, Binance, Poloniex, OKEx, IDAX and Liqui. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

