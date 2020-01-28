STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) versus ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Head-To-Head Analysis

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICU Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICU Medical $1.40 billion 2.75 $28.79 million $7.71 24.12 STRATA Skin Sciences $29.85 million 2.13 -$4.03 million N/A N/A

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ICU Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICU Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICU Medical currently has a consensus price target of $203.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus price target of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 214.12%. Given STRATA Skin Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe STRATA Skin Sciences is more favorable than ICU Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICU Medical and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICU Medical 5.66% 12.13% 9.77% STRATA Skin Sciences -9.74% -9.98% -6.27%

Risk and Volatility

ICU Medical has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ICU Medical beats STRATA Skin Sciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV therapy and diluents, including sodium chloride, dextrose, balanced electrolyte solutions, lactated ringer's, ringer's, mannitol, sodium chloride/dextrose, and sterile water; and irrigation/urologics, such as sodium chloride irrigation, sterile water irrigation, physiologic solutions, ringer's irrigation, acetic acid irrigation, glycine irrigation, sorbitol-mannitol irrigation, flexible containers, and pour bottle options. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360 and LifeCare PCA brands; Cogent 2-in-1 and CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring systems; TDQ and OptiQ cardiac output monitoring catheters; Transpac blood pressure transducers; and SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems. Further, it provides ICU Medical Mednet, an enterprise medication management platform that connects smart pumps to hospital's electronic health records, asset tracking systems, and alarm notification platforms. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

